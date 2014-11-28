Latest Exam Dumps
Совет ЕС утвердил введение ограничительных мер против сепаратистов в Донбассе - Новости Донбасса

Новости Донбасса

Совет ЕС утвердил введение ограничительных мер против сепаратистов в Донбассе

15:42 28.11.2014

Совет Европейского Союза утвердил введение ограничительных мер против сепаратистов на востоке Украины. Об этом говорится в обнародованном сегодня пресс-релизе.

«Совет усилил ограничительные меры против сепаратистов, действующих на востоке Украины в соответствии с поручением Совета министров иностранных дел стран ЕС от 17 ноября», - говорится в сообщении, передает Лига.Новости.

В санкционный список внесены еще 13 человек и 5 компаний, нарушающих территориальную целостность Украины. Санкции предполагают запрет на въезд и замораживание активов на территории ЕС. Общее количество лиц, на которых распространяются санкции ЕС, сейчас составляет 132. Общее количество компаний, чьи европейские активы будут заморожены — 28. Отмечается также, что новые санкции вступят в силу после публикации в официальном журнале ЕС 29 ноября. Тогда же будут опубликованы имена и названия организаций.

УРА-Информ.Донбасс

